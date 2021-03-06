Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in York, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.