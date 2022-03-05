York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in York, NE
