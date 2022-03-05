 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News