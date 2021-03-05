Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in York, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
