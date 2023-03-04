York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in York, NE
