The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in York, NE
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
