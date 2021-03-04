Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in York, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
