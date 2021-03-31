 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in York, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

