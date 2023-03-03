Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in York, NE
