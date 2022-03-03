Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
York will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatu…