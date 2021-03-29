 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in York, NE

York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

