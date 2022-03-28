Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.