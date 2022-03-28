York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday…
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York ar…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?