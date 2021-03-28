Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.