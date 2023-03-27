It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in York, NE
