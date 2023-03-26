Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.