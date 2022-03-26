 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

