Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in York, NE

York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

