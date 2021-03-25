 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

