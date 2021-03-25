Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.