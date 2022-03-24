Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.