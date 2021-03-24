Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.