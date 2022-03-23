 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

