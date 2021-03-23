Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.