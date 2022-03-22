Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in York, NE
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It…
This evening's outlook for York: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…