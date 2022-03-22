 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

