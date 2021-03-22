 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

