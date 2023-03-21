York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in York, NE
