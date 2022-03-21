 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in York, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

