Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in York, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West.