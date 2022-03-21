Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in York, NE
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It…
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for t…