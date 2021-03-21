Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.