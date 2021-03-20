 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in York, NE

Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

