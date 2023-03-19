York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecast…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Pa…