 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in York, NE

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News