It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 12-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in York, NE
