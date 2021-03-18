Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.