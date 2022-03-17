Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
For the drive home in York: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Thursday. It…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing …
This evening in York: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…