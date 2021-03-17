The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Coo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast i…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening in York: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of ra…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
This evening in York: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.