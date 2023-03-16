York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Pa…
Isolated rain and snow showers will be around throughout the day and into the evening, but an uptick is expected late tonight through Thursday…