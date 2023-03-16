York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in York, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.