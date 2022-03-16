 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

