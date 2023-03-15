Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.