Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures bare…
York's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a …