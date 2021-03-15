Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in York: Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Coo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 de…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
This evening in York: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of ra…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening in York: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomorrow. It looks like it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …