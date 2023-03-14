York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in York, NE
