Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.