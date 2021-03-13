York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. The …
This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. York will see warm temperatures this T…