Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in York, NE
