Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.