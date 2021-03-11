York temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in York, NE
