Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in York, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

