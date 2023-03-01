Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in York, NE
