Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

