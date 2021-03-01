 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News