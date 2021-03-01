Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.