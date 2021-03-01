Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in York, NE
