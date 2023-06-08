The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in York, NE
