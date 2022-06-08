Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.